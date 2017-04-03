Nation, Current Affairs

Harish Rao seeks Centre’s help for chilli farmers

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 2:42 am IST
During the current year, chilli production increased by 14 per cent resulting in adverse impact on prices.
T. Harish Rao
 T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sought assistance from the Centre to bail out chilli farmers in the state, who have been left financially stressed due to lack of fair price for their produce.

Telangana marketing minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday urged Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh to help the chilli farmers in the state by providing funds.

During the current year, chilli production increased by 14 per cent resulting in adve-rse impact on prices. The co-mmodity which commanded a price of `10,000 per quintal in 2016 was available for Rs 6,000 this year, he said.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

