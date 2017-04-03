Nation, Current Affairs

Give hope of 'New J&K' to our youth: Mehbooba Mufti to Modi

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 8:55 am IST
She thanked Modi for supporting her solidly last year when the state was 'crossing a river of fire', a reference to the unrest in Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (C) and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at a public rally in Udhampur, Jammu on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (C) and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at a public rally in Udhampur, Jammu on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Udhampur (J&K): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi listening, Chief Minister Mehbooba on Sunday asked him to give hope to the Kashmiri youth about creating 'New Jammu and Kashmir' since he is a "courageous" leader who does whatever he decides.

She thanked Modi for supporting her solidly last year when the state was "crossing a river of fire", a reference to the five-month-long unrest in Kashmir.

"Last year was like crossing a river of fire. There is a lot of improvement since then but a lot is still to be done. That cannot be done by my government alone," Mehbooba said at a rally here just before the Prime Minister spoke after inaugurating a tunnel between Kashmir and Jammu.

"You are a courageous leader. You do whatever you decide. I have lot of confidence in you," she said, addressing the Prime Minister amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

Emphasising that in a democracy, all issues can be settled by dialogue, Mehbooba said to Modi, "show a way to our youth about creating 'New Jammu and Kashmir' like 'New India'."

Referring to the 'Chenani-Nashri' tunnel, she said, "it will not only reduce the physical distance, but also connect the hearts and bring the Valley closer to rest of the country."

She recalled the decision of her late father Mufti Sayeed to join hands with Modi, saying he was confident that the future of the tie-up would be good for the state.

Referring to the unrest, she said, "I thank you for the way you helped me and my government last year, the way you stood by me, the way you kept honourable Home Minister on his toes and helped us emerge from that situation."

Mehbooba said she was also carrying a message of the tour operators of Kashmir who wanted the Prime Minister to visit the Valley and tell the tourists across the world that it is the safest place for the travellers.

She had to halt her speech a few times because of the chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

Tags: narendra modi, new india, mehbooba mufti, longest tunnel
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB)

Kashmir's youth have to pick either tourism or terrorism: Modi in J&K

Some misguided youngsters are pelting stones, while others are using the same stones to build infrastructure, the PM said.
02 Apr 2017 6:03 PM
Modi will also address a public rally at Battal Ballian in Udhampur district after inaugurating the tunnel. (Photo: PIB)

Modi inaugurates India's longest tunnel, to connect Jammu, Srinagar

However, Modi's visit was met with a separatist call for a shutdown, which meant most establishments were shut.
02 Apr 2017 3:55 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's once owned old Ferrari sells at auction for record $270,000

A Ferrari F430 owned by US president Donald J Trump in 2007 is exhibited by Autcions America in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Curb crimes, win people’s trust, says Siddaramaiah to police

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr.G.Parameshwar during the Police Flag Day at KSRP Ground in Koramangala in the city on Sunday.(Photo: DC)

JEE test: Maths paper lengthy, claim students

Overall Maths paper was difficult when compared with the last four years. Problems related to simplifications were lengthy.(Representational Image)

Telangana: 9-year-old visits Indo-Pak border, praises jawans

Nine-year-old Ravikar Reddy from Telangana who visited the Indo-Pakistan border and interacted with BSF jawans, seen with BSF director general K.K. Sharma

Hyderabad sees nights as the new ‘peak hour’

Private buses mostly start at about 10 pm from Gachibowli or Kukatpally junction and pass through these major bottlenecks.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Motorists sweat it out at Kothaguda junction

A view of the blocked Kothaguda junction Hafizpet flyover road.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham