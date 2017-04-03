Nation, Current Affairs

Army jawan arrested at Srinagar airport with grenades

Published Apr 3, 2017, 9:41 am IST
The jawan was about to board a flight to Delhi when a check revealed that he was carrying grenades.
The jawan serves near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, where 19 Indian soldiers were killed by Pakistan terrorists on September 18. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
Srinagar: A soldier was arrested on Monday morning at Srinagar airport, after two grenades were found in his baggage.

According to an NDTV report, police said the jawan was about to board a flight to Delhi when a check revealed that he was carrying grenades.

The jawan serves near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, where 19 Indian soldiers were killed by Pakistan terrorists on September 18.

