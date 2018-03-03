Telangana gets 24 TMCs, Andhra Pradesh 9 from Nagarjunasagar dam

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Friday resolved the contentious issue of the sharing of Nagarjunasagar dam water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It awarded 24 TMCs to TS and 9 TMCs to AP, taking into account the current availability of 33 TMCs in the project.

The situation at the Nagarjunasagar dam has been tense in the past three days with both state governments deploying police to prevent officials from both states either releasing or stopping water from the dam.

TS objected to any further release of water from the dam to AP, arguing that AP had already utilised its due share.

To resolve the issue, the KRMB tri-partite committee met here on Friday and held negotiations with officials from both states.

Both states have agreed to maintain 520 ft water level in the dam till March 20. It was also agreed to maintain 515 ft water level by March-end.

The AP government agreed to release water from Srisailam dam to Nagarjunasagar to maintain these levels. However, the KRMB deferred a decision on allotment of water in Nagarjunasagar to meet drinking water needs in both the states.

TS brought to the notice of KRMB that there was scarcity of drinking water in the state last year when the water level in the Nagarjunasagar dam fell below the minimum level, and urged it to ensure that such a situation is not repeated this year.

TS officials said 46 TMC of water was required for their state till August this year to meet drinking and irrigation needs.

KRMB member secretary Mr Paramesham presided over the meeting at which senior irrigation officials from TS and AP were present.