Results will be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav on Northeast Assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 3, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
'This is due to blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata, hard work of Modi and party workers,' Ram Madhav commented on Tripura polls.
With few hours left for the final result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday asserted confidence of winning the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)
Agartala: With few hours left for the final result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday asserted confidence of winning the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections.

Talking to ANI, Madhav said, "Seeing the earlier trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and the Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. Northeast results are going to be very good for the BJP."

 

According to ANI, Madhav, with regard to polls in Tripura, said, “This is a revolutionary result, all due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of Modi and party workers.”

However, Madhav predicted a divided result in Meghalaya. “In Meghalaya a divided result is a possibility, we will see that a non-Congress Govt is formed there. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji is leaving for Meghalaya shortly,” the BJP national general secretary said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the party will form the government in Tripura.

"Trends are encouraging, I am hopeful and confident that BJP will form its government in Tripura," Sarma said.

As per the early trends, the BJP and its alliance -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is leading in Tripura while the Congress is leading in Meghalaya.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its alliance Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are neck to neck with Naga People's Front (NPF), while in Tripura, the BJP is leading as per the early trends.

Tripura went to polls on February 18 while voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland polls took place on February 27.

Around 92 per cent voting was recorded in Tripura while in Nagaland, over 75 per cent voters had exercised their franchise and 67 per cent votes were polled in Meghalaya.

The election was held for 59 out of 60 seats in each of the three Northeastern states.

