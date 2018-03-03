search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not 'scapegoat', didn't invite Khalistani terrorist to Trudeau event: Canadian MP

ANI
Published Mar 3, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Sarai claimed that he has seen Atwal at public events, but does not have any other relation with him.
Atwal was invited to dine with Prime Minister Trudeau, during his visit to India in February, at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. (Photo: ANI)
 Atwal was invited to dine with Prime Minister Trudeau, during his visit to India in February, at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep S Sarai asserted that he is not a 'scapegoat', and claimed that he 'did not invite' Pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception dinner in New Delhi.

In an exclusive interview to Surrey Now-Leader, when asked if he is, figuratively, falling on a sword, Sarai said, "Look, I took full responsibility as soon as I found out that this had happened and I, you know, the name came from my office, I should have vetted them before I forwarded them, I should have looked a bit more diligently at it, I am a new, young Member of Parliament, a rookie you can say so obviously I am learning from my mistakes".

 

He claimed that he has seen Atwal at public events, but does not have any other relation with him.

"I didn’t invite the person (Jaspal Atwal). He’s a media personality; he’s associated with Media Waves, the radio, and he’s there for, around everywhere. We did go on his radio pre-election, kind of during the writ period time, afterwards I’ve been on it a couple of times, he’s been around socially in the community here in Surrey for years now," Sarai said 

"I’ve seen him around but I don’t have anything beyond socially when we see him at media events or at public events. I don’t have any other relationship with him," the MP added.

Randeep Sarai also stated that he has no intention of stepping down from his job. He, however, took full responsibility of the fiasco.

"I was eleven years old and I’m the oldest in my staff, everyone else in there is in their early twenties. We should have vetted better, we should have been more diligent but none of us, instead of doing that we were pretty preoccupied in organizing myself, for myself to go to the visit and I just forwarded the names that I received. I take full responsibility, I’ve as you know stated that and I should have done better, I should have searched the names up and done my due diligence better," he said.

For the unversed, Atwal was invited to dine with Prime Minister Trudeau, during his visit to India in February, at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. 

The invite was later rescinded.

Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986. 

Tags: khalistani terrorist, justin trudeau, jaspal atwal, randeep s sarai
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 weirdest food from around the world you must try

We list 7 of the weirdest food from around the world. (Photos: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10: Which one holds better resale value after 3 months?

Both these smartphones are positioned in a price category that sees users frequently upgrading to the new model within the course of a few months to a year.
 

Mum earns thousands selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

She even has a website where men can approach for the milk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy S9 loses out to iPhone X, iPhone 7, SD845-powered devices: Report

Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have always been know to extract maximum performance from the hardware as Samsung optimises its own hardware and software better than Snapdragon versions of the flagship S-series smartphones.
 

On success: Author Yogesh Chabria reveals mantras to succeed in life

The book which describes the common habits of successful people also goes on to encourage everyone to recognize their untouched potential by promoting positive habits in life.
 

Rise of Twenty20 leaves cricket facing testing questions

The advent of the Indian Premier League and other franchise Twenty20 events has created an environment where it's now possible to make major money, in cricket terms, without playing Tests. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NE poll results: BJP looks to historic Tripura win; Cong in Meghalaya

Visual from inside a counting centre in Agartala. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Results will be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav on Northeast Assembly polls

With few hours left for the final result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday asserted confidence of winning the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi man stabs self to death after injuring wife, daughter

The officer said that Jitender succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo: File | Representational)

India's plan to build military base in Seychelles spurs controversy

India plans to invest USD 550 million in building the base to help it ensure the safety of its vessels in the southern Indian Ocean; it also says the base will be a resource for other shipping nations. (Photo: AFP)

Study finds ONGC’s illegal operations, TNPCB’s regulatory failure in delta districts

TNPCB
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham