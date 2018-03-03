Man sought divorce from wife for not being ‘dutiful’

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a city resident’s plea for divorce from his wife on the allegations that she had failed to be a dutiful wife since, among other things, she used to wake up late and that she did not cook tasty food.

A bench of Justices K.K. Tated and Sarang Kotwal upheld an order of the family court that had dismissed the divorce plea filed by a resident of Santacruz on the ground that the allegations made above did not amount to cruelty, and thus, could not be a ground for divorce.

The bench ruled that the family court’s conclusions that the allegations made above did not amount to cruelty was correct in law and must not be interfered with.

It further observed that the wife of the petitioner was a working woman and yet, she was the one who had the additional burden of buying groceries, cooking for the petitioner and his parents, and doing all other household work.

Therefore, allegations made by the petitioner that his wife did not cook tasty food, or that she wasn’t dutiful could not be accepted as a ground for divorce.

The observations were made by the bench in an order passed on Thursday while it was hearing a plea filed by the petitioner, challenging the family court order that had refused him a divorce decree.

In his plea before HC, the petitioner had claimed that the Family Court judge had erred in its order.

He submitted as evidence, the statement of his father supporting his allegations such as those made above.

He also alleged that his wife would abuse him and his parents if they tried to wake her up early in the morning.