Family to immerse Sridevi’s ashes in Rameswaram today

Chennai: An urn carrying the ashes of actor Sridevi was brought here on Friday by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram. Since Sridevi lived and attained stardom in Chennai before she was launched in Bollywood, sources say that her husband Boney Kapoor wanted to perform the Hindu sacred rituals of immersion of her ashes in the sea off Rameswaram.

Accordingly, the entire family, including Boney and his son Arjun Kapoor, Sri’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi, sister Maheshwari and others landed in Chennai on Friday post noon by a private aircraft, reportedly Falcon 2000 charter flight.

As reported by a few, they never travelled to Rameswaram and instead checked into a star hotel in the city. Later in the evening, the entire family and close relatives gathered at the Chennai residence of Sridevi at CIT Colony in Alwarpet and were seen offering their prayers for the late legendary actress.

Now, it is learnt that they will be leaving for Rameswaram early in the morning and conduct the rituals and immerse the ashes of Sri at the holy ‘Agni Theertham’ in the eastern seashore, which is believed to bring peace to the departed soul.

Sridevi Boney Kapoor passed away in Dubai, where she went to attend the family wedding of Mohit Marwah. The actress was found unconscious in the bathroom by her husband Boney Kapoor. Her autopsy reports revealed that she died of ‘accidental drowning’ after loosing consciousness.