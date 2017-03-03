Nation, Current Affairs

Tit for tat? Day after attack on RSS office, CPM office set on fire in Kerala

AGENCIES
Published Mar 3, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 11:23 am IST
In the attack at RSS office, four workers were injured after some unknown persons hurled a crude bomb.
RSS activists protest against attack on their office in Kerala. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 RSS activists protest against attack on their office in Kerala. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kozhikode: A day after bomb was hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kallachy near Nadapuram, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) office at Vishnumangalam was set on fire by unidentified people on Thursday night.

No casualty has been reported so far in the incident.

In the attack at RSS office, four workers were injured after some unknown persons hurled a crude bomb. The injured have been identified as Babu, Vineesh, Sudhir and Sunil, police said.

While Babu and Vineesh, who suffered severe injuries in the abdomen and legs, have been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH), the other two have been taken to a private hospital here, a senior police official said.

Investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack, he said.

The attack took place hours after an RSS functionary in Madhya Pradesh announced a Rs one crore bounty for beheading Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kundan Chandravat, 'Sah Prachar Pramukh' of RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, announced the reward to avenge the killing of its workers in Kerala, allegedly by CPI-M workers.

"The Kerala Chief Minister is killing our RSS workers who want to take this country forward. I will pay Rs one crore to anyone who beheads him even if I have to sell my house," Chandravat was seen saying in a video, which has gone viral.

The RSS, however, distanced itself from Chandravat's remarks.

Tags: rss, cpm, crude bomb
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

Related Stories

RSS chief in Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter ANI/PTI)

Video: RSS leader declares Rs 1 crore reward for Pinarayi Vijayan's head

The RSS, however, distanced itself from his remarks, with a top national-level functionary saying he did not even know him.
02 Mar 2017 3:47 PM
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala leaders condemn ‘RSS’ threat

Chennithala demands Chandravath’s arrest.
03 Mar 2017 1:48 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Daniel Craig need not apply: UK's MI6 looks to 'tap up' new spies

MI6, however, said it battled with the enduring image that its officers were all like its greatest fictional agent James Bond, currently portrayed by actor Daniel Craig.
 

Palestinian-Israeli covers the world in viral one-minute videos

Nuseir Yassin in the Philippines. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Pose like a real man, not in the 'Urmilaish' way: Ram Gopal Varma tells Tiger

Ram Gopal Varma's views on Twitter often lead to controversies and this time Tiger was at the receiving end.
 

New ‘magic’ DNA computer that grows as it computes

(Photo: Representational image/Pixabay)
 

Video: Fernando Torres rushed to hospital after sickening on-field head injury

Atletico's Sime Vrsaljko and captain Gabi have also been praised for reacting quickly to ensure Fernando Torres didn't swallow his tongue whilst unconscious. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Hang on to your catches else Smith will make a hundred: Michael Clarke to Team India

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke said that a first innings score of 450 or more in Bengaluru Test is mandatory irrespective of who wins the toss. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Curfew in UP’s Lakhimpur after violence over hate video

Representational Image

‘I am being mentally tortured’: BSF jawan Tej Bahadur returns with new video

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Tirupati’s Lord Balaji shrine has over Rs 4 crore in junked notes

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

India Forest Service cadre in Tamil Nadu not flavour of government

(representational image)

M.K.Stalin wants measures to get nod for Neet bill

MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham