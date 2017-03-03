Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn alleges Kerala Budget leaked by govt; read it before FM in Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 3, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Only highlights meant for media were circulated, says Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac
 Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition in Kerala Assembly staged a walkout on Friday after alleging that the government has leaked excerpts of the Budget for 2017-18 on the social media.

Congress-led opposition legislators read out details of the state budget even as finance minister Thomas Isaac was presenting the document in the Assembly.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the finance minister should resign, because the budget was leaked from his office and its details were on social media before his speech.

“The sanctity of the budget has been compromised. It has never happened in the legislative history of the country. The finance minister has no moral responsibility to continue in office,” Congress spokesman Rajmohan Unnithan was reported as saying.

Meanwhile, Kerala government ordered a probe into the matter. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it an “unprecedented situation” and Speaker Sreerama Krishanan said if the budget was leaked out it was a serious issue.

“Only highlights meant for media were circulated,” said Thomas Isaac.

Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Modi’s ‘shawl’ gesture, Twitterati go crazy with requests for PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev during the unveiling function of 112-feet iconic statue of Adiyogi Lord Shiva at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hardik Pandya ruled out of selection for Bengaluru Test

Hardik Pandya has a niggle in his shoulder. He is not fit to be available for selection, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the eve of the Bengaluru Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pixel 2 is coming this year, confirms Google

The new Google Pixel phone is displayed following a product event, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has a special message for PSL's Peshwar Zalmi

The Rockstar actress, who also was a part of a movie ‘Azhar’, former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, had a special message for PSL side Peshawar Zalmi. (Photo: Nargis Fakhri Instagram)
 

Comments regarding Hansie Cronje match fixing blown out of proportion: Kepler Wessels

The South African cricket received a major blow over the Hansie Cronje affair, which exploded in April 2000 when he was charged by the Delhi Police with fixing ODIs against India. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's how much sex the average single man is having in a month

Men have easier access to sexual encounters with social media (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into Kalikho Pul's suicide case

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 70,000 crore detected since note ban: black money panel member

Representational image

Tit for tat? Day after attack on RSS office, CPM office set on fire in Kerala

RSS activists protest against attack on their office in Kerala. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Curfew in UP’s Lakhimpur after violence over hate video

Representational Image

‘I am being mentally tortured’: BSF jawan Tej Bahadur returns with new video

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham