Jaya was pushed down before being rushed to hospital: AIADMK leader

 CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22 after suffering a fall by someone pushing her at her Poes Garden residence, AIADMK leader P.H. Pandian alleged on Thursday, claiming that the hospital itself had said so in her discharge summary.

“Apollo hospital had stated clearly in its discharge summary that Jayalalithaa had suffered a fall pushed by someone at home before being rushed to the hospital”, said Mr Pandian, former Assembly Speaker and a prominent member of the O. Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK.  Jayalalithaa was rushed to Apollo after a police officer phoned for an ambulance, Mr Pandian told reporters at the residence of OPS.

Mr Pandian also alleged that over 25 CC TV cameras were removed in the Apollo hospital soon after Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and demanded to know who was behind that action.

He wanted to know who had authorised the removal of the life-support system to allow Jayalalithaa to expire and who had ordered for a physiotherapist to be flown in from Singapore when the Apollo had such specialists on its rolls.
On February 7, both Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, a former MP, sought a probe into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation.

Ruling AIAMDK refutes charges
While the hospital did not react to Mr Pandian’s bombshell, forest minister and AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C. Srinivasan slammed him for “uttering lies” and pointed out that clarifications on Jayalalithaa’s health and treatment given to her were already explained by a team of doctors who had treated her. She had died on December 5 last year after 75 days of hospitalisation at the Apollo.

Refuting the charges, Mr. Srinivasan, in a statement, said the discharge summary had been submitted by the Apollo Hospitals in a case pending in the Madras high court. It was Jayalalithaa’s personal security guard who called for the ambulance and took her to Apollo Hospitals on September 22.

