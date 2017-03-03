Nation, Current Affairs

In centenary year, Osmania University waits for KCR to ‘accept’ honour

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Significantly, the varsity had stopped awarding doctorates since 2001.
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is yet to give his nod on accepting an honorary doctorate from Osmania University.

The varsity has proposed to award the doctorate to Mr Rao during the OU centenary celebrations to be held in April, but has been waiting for his approval.

It’s been nearly six months since the proposal was mooted by the university. Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who holds the education portfolio, along with OU Vice-Chancellor Prof S. Ramachandram, had proposed the doctorate to the CM, when they met him at the CM’s camp office discuss arrangements for the centenary celebrations.

However, the CM neither gave any consent nor refused the proposal, but kept the issue pending since then.

With April 17, the date for the celebrations fast approaching, the education department and university officials are now in a flux over how to go about because the university has also proposed doctorates to a few other prominent personalities along with the CM.

President Pranab Mukherjee has been invited to hand over the doctorates. The varsity wants to announce the doctorates for others along with CM, but with no communication from Mr Rao in this regard, officials are now banking on senior ministers and TRS leaders to know whether the CM is interested or not in accepting the doctorate.

An OU official said, “We have received nearly 110 applications for doctorates right from 1969 Telangana movement activists and families of Telangana martyrs. Those who played major role in Telangana agitation between 2009 and 2013 have also applied. Various social and students organisations submitted representations seeking doctorate to CM. We will seek the opinion of CM before announcing Ph.D. All these proposals will be discussed in the special meeting of OU executive council to be held in a week or two.”

The OU had awarded doctorates to 48 personalities since its inception. Prominent among them are Dr B.R. Ambedkar, former PM Manmohan Singh, Palestine leader late Yasser Arafat etc.

The last doctorate was awarded to Arun N. Netravali, an Indo-American computer engineer in 2001.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and looked their fashionable best. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi, Kangana, others impress the fashion police
Bollywoood stars were snapped on day one of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Yami, Nawazuddin, others attend day one of Khidkiyaan festival
Several Bollywood stars were present to convey their condolences to Suniel Shetty's family at his father Veerappa Shetty's funeral held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Suniel Shetty's father at funeral
The cast and crew of 'Sarkar 3' launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan and team of Sarkar 3 launch trailer of the film
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai, the most notable one being Sunny Pawar who made an apperance at the Oscars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Pawar returns after Oscars, Kapoors return from Dubai wedding
Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and several other stars were seen at the launch of the book 'The Wrong Turn' written by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arshad, other stars come out in style for a book launch
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 'Rockstar' child inside womb shows devil's horn in ultrasound

Gearing up to rock the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Umar Akmal gets into a bust-up with traffic police in Pakistan

Umar Akmal was also accused of fighting with a gate keeper at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore who refused entry to his car in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hugh Jackman asks Virat Kohli & co to ‘sharpen claws’ before Bengaluru Test

Hugh Jackman believes that India can bounce back in the ongoing Test series against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar opens up about his 'Second Innings' on Linkedin

Sachin Tendulkar revealed that the biggest change post his retirement has been that he has the freedom to choose what he wants to do. (Photo: BCCI)
 

The connection between having daily orgasms and achieving more success

They feel better about themselves and that boosts confidence (Photo: YouTube)
 

Rohit Sharma talks about his comeback to Team India

Rohit Sharma is not losing his sleep over fighting out for a middle-order slot with Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Tributes paid to former judge P. Shiva Shankar

(representational image)

Chennai: Sub postmaster siphons off Rs 20 lakh

In another case the Sub Postmaster had fraudulently taken Rs 2.4 lakh from the account of another account holder who is no more. (Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana: Veterans need to take documentation seriously

Ex-servicemen or widows who have registered earlier but have not provided these documents need to do so to get their records updated. (Representational image)

Coke, Pepsi can draw river water: Madras HC

They also protested against the ‘laxity’ on the part of the authorities in handling the case.

Hyderabad: Backward Classes asked not to finalise its report

(representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham