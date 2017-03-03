Congress a hurdle to green Telangana, says Irrigation Minister

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday said while the government wants to turn the state green by constructing irrigation projects, the Congress was trying to stall them.

He also said that the Ranganayak project will get Godavari waters in a year’s time and work will be speeded up accordingly.

“After KCR achieved Telangana and took over the reins of the state, there have been no power cuts. He also vowed to make the state green by constructing irrigation projects, some of which were redesigned. But the Congress has become a stumbling block,” Mr Harish Rao said. He was addressing a meeting at Siddipet here.