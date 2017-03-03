Nation, Current Affairs

Army 'Sahayak' row: Jawan found dead, Kerala family cries for justice

ANI
Published Mar 3, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 7:40 pm IST
The Army has categorically ruled out murder and has asserted that it seems to be a clear case of 'suicide'.
Fini Roy, wife of soldier Roy Mathew (File/ANI)
 Fini Roy, wife of soldier Roy Mathew (File/ANI)

Kollam: Mathew Roy, a Lance Naik in the Indian Army who had been shown as part of a sting operation highlighting the controversial 'sahayak' system, was found dead a few days after he went 'missing' and his crushed family is crying out for justice.

Roy Mathew's decomposing body, indicating that he was dead for at least three days, was found in a barrack in Maharashtra's Deolali Cantonment late on Thursday.

In the sting operation earlier, Roy allegedly appeared and exposed the system in which jawans were often subjected to tasks by officers including walking dogs and taking children to school.

A troubled Roy had called his family after the sting operation was aired on the television, and had conveyed that his life was in danger, following which he mysteriously disappeared.

"He called me about what was being shown on the TV channels and was crying. I told him that everything will be alright and not to worry. After that I tried calling him again but his phone was switched off. I need to know what happened to my husband," said Roy's wife Fini amid tears.

After Roy's disturbing phone call, his family immediately filed a complaint in the local police station, alleging that the soldier was being harassed in his work place.

However, the Army has categorically ruled out murder and has asserted that it seems to be a clear case of 'suicide'.

"Preliminary investigations have now revealed that the suicide may be the result of a series of events which were triggered by media personnel managing to videograph the deceased by asking leading questions on his duties as a buddy, without his knowledge. It is very likely that the guilt factor of letting down his superiors or conveying the false impression to an unknown individual, led to take the extreme step," the Army said in a statement. 

Tags: sting operation, family, mathew roy, 'sahayak' system, soldier dead
Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)

Lifestyle Gallery

Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: David Warner takes his daughter for walk, gets mobbed by fans in Bengaluru

While David Warner was busy obliging his fans, his daughter Ivy was left to wander. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala High Court sends notice to BCCI on lifting Sreesanth’s lifetime ban

In his petition, Sreesanth had argued that the BCCI panel which inquired the matter (IPL-6 spot fixing case) had made its reports against him based on the information provided by the Delhi Police. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Student in Tamil Nadu swims 5 kms with hands and legs tied

Sabarinathan's attempt has been videographed from start to finish and has been sent to the Guinness committee (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cricket popular in India, but we can make football bigger and better: Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is in India to attend 'The Football Movement' 2017 conference organised by The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) together with India on Track (IOT) and the Premier League. (Photo: UKDIT)
 

Kolkata woman finds lizard in French fries at McDonald’s

Priyanka Moitra complained to the manager but he did not take any action so she took a picture and filed a complaint at the police station. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Breast cancer patient shocked as radiographer shares picture of penis

He faces a ban for his actions (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DMK MLAs' suspension: Assembly video recording submitted in HC

Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Top officials brief Rajnath Singh on security situation across India

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Gurmehar row: Don't insult your father's sacrifice, says Pathankot martyr's daughter

Gurmehar Kaur (Credit: Facebook)

Maneka Gandhi calls for 'zero tolerance' on child begging

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Uphaar fire tragedy: Gopal Ansal fails to get immediate relief in SC

(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham