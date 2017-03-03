Nation, Current Affairs

Ajit Doval visits Israel ahead of Narendra Modi’s trip

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 2:31 am IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (Photo: PTI)
Jerusalem: National security advisor Ajit Doval has held talks with Israel’s top leadership here as part of preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited visit, the first by an Indian premier to the Jewish country.

Modi is expected to visit Israel by the middle of this year. Doval landed in Israel on Wednesday and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his Jerus-alem office.

Doval also met his counterpart, Israel’s acting national security advisor and head of the national security council, Brig. Gen. (retd) Jacob Nagel.

The discussions “revo-lved around Prime Minister Modi’s expected visit this summer,” officials here said.

Doval left for India on Thursday morning. India’s relations with Israel have made steady progress since the two countries established diplomatic relations 25 years ago in January 1992, irrespective of the party in power in New Delhi, but a prime ministerial visit to Israel has been long-awaited.

President Pranab Muk-herjee visited Israel in October, 2015, in what was the first such visit by an Indian Head of State to the Jewish country.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin made a reciprocal visit last year at Mukhejee’s invitation in what was the second visit by an Israeli Head of State to New Delhi after a gap of almost 20 years.    

