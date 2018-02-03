search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana: Circle inspector probing murder case goes missing

On Friday morning, Venkateswarlu asked his driver to go to the station with his official vehicle.
Hyderabad: Mr Venkateswarlu, circle inspector of Nalgonda II town police station, is ‘missing’ since Friday morning. He was the investigating officer in two sensational murder cases in the town, including that of MLA Komatireddy Venkatreddy’s close aide and Congress leader Boddu Srinivas and that of Palakuri Ramesh, who was killed and beheaded. 

The Nalgonda police said that teams have been formed to trace him. Pressure from higher-ups seems to be the reason behind the police officer’s vanishing act, without informing his wife in Hyderabad.

 

On Friday morning, Venkateswarlu asked his driver to go to the station with his official vehicle. He deposited his weapon in the station and walked out. After an hour, he handed over his official SIM at the Madgulapally police station. 

Srinivas’s wife and Congress leaders blamed him for improper investigation in the case. Even during the press meet at the time of the arrest of suspects in the Srinivas murder case, the inspector could not answer many questions from the media. Subsequently, higher officials also expressed dissatisfaction. 

Analysis of CCTVs showed that Venkates-warlu was driving along with one person in a car and was heading towards Miryalaguda.

