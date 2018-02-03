search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ready to go to hell 100 times to save people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 3, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 2:38 am IST
She, however, asserted that the “complicated situation” in the State was nothing new and that the same was not for the PDP alone
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti
 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday said that she was ready to die and go to hell a 100 times in order to save the people living in Kashmir also known as ‘Heaven on Earth’.

“For saving millions of people, if I one Mehbooba Mufti has to go to hell, I will even if I have to go there 100 times. Yes, I will go,” she said evoking applause by ruling PDP-BJP combine members in the State Assembly, currently in its budget session in winter capital Jammu.

 

The Chief Minister was reacting to a remark from her predecessor and opposition National Conference (NC) leader, Omar Abdullah, who while speaking in the House earlier had invoked the Greek myth about Eros and Psyche to explain the power and money that the BJP government at the Centre given to PDP but taking over the party’s soul. Abdullah had suggested to Mufti to go in for tapasya (austerities) and try to rediscover her party’s soul and “avoid a predictable end of her story that goes to hell”.

The opposition leader said, “The PDP must introspect over its Faustian bargain with the powers that be to remain in power. It should realise that bartering its political soul for power was a compromise not only with the remnants of its own dignity but with the honour and interests of the State and its people”.

The Chief Minister while winding up the discussion on the grants of her departments retorted by saying that she does not know the myths as she has spent twenty years to reach the level she is at. “Omar Sahib left this House after telling me that I will go to hell. He talked of myths which I do not know for I have given twenty years of my life to reach this level so I know what is on the ground.”

She said, “For saving millions of people, if I one Mehbooba Mufti has to go to hell, I will willingly have go 100 times I will go”. She added, “For taking millions of people of my State out of the crisis they are caught in, one Mehbooba Mufti can go.”

She, however, asserted that the “complicated situation” in the State was nothing new and that the same was not for the PDP alone. “It is for all of us,” she said adding that everybody has to contribute towards changing it for better.

She said, “We cannot change history but we can leverage our geography to reduce the acrimony with our neighbours & bring lasting peace to the subcontinent without compromising the sovereignty of our nation.”

Tags: chief minister mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC 2018 Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: Live streaming, match-timings

Prithvi Shaw's (right) India and Jason Sangha's(left) Australia will go all out to finish the tournament on a high. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's message for Prithvi Shaw and co

Prithvi Shaw and co have so far progressed to the finals with ease having outclassed their opponents in each encounter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ibuprofen during pregnancy may harm fertility of daughters

Prolonged exposure to ibuprofen during foetal life may lead to long-term effects on women's fertility.
 

Giant balls of metal are falling from sky in towns across globe, locals baffled

The balls were 40kg pieces of the rocket used to hold reaction control system propellant or tank pressure gases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPad apps on your Mac: Now a possibility

iOS 11 update was a major overhaul last year which brought AR features and also native support to AR applications.(credit: Pixabay)
 

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

Google declined to say whether it would comply with the government demand to remove dozens of LGBT-related apps. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Don’t have unemployed graduates in Malaysia’

The Malaysian government has been developing education at all levels,

Chennai: Quality education remains a far cry

The allotment was increased less than 4% (`3,142 crores) compared to the revised estimate of current financial year.  

Big fire destroys shops at Meenakshi Amman temple

Fire tenders had been rushed and more than 50 firemen and officers battled the flames late into night to bring the fire under control. 

Fresh row over shifting Rameswaram ‘Teerthams’

Workers dig a new well near the second ‘prakara’ in the Rameswaram temple DC

Tamil Nadu: Female foeticide on massive scale detected

The Central team inspects a scan centre in Tiruvannamalai. — DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham