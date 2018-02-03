search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mufti rules out revoking AFSPA in J&K, says Army 'most disciplined' force

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Mehbooba said the Army’s footprint in the Valley had increased due to the deteriorating security situation.
Mufti said her government was reaching out to Kashmiri youths to wean them away from militancy. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Mufti said her government was reaching out to Kashmiri youths to wean them away from militancy. (Photo: AFP/File)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has ruled out revoking the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Kashmir “due to the prevailing situation” and asserted that the Indian Army is the “most disciplined” force in the world.

Mehbooba said the Army’s footprint in the Valley had increased due to the deteriorating security situation.

 

“If the situation deteriorates, the footprint of security forces will increase. If militancy or stone pelting increases, you will see more footprint of police. We don’t want that to happen,” she said on Friday while replying to a discussion on demand of grants for the departments under her charge.

On CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami raking up the issue of revocation of AFSPA, Mehbooba retorted and asked: “Can AFSPA be revoked in such a situation? Is it realistic?”

“The Indian Army is most disciplined force in the world. It was instrumental in bettering the security situation... that is the reason we are here today... They have made huge sacrifices,” she said.

On the National Conference’s concerns about the fate of an FIR registered against army men over the killing of three civilians in alleged firing in Shopian last month, Mehbooba said, “The army has a great reputation, but when someone commits a wrong legal process has to follow.”

She said her government was reaching out to Kashmiri youths to wean them away from militancy.

The chief minister said her government withdrew cases of stone-pelting against more than 9,700 youths, which were pending since 2008.

Mehbooba hoped that “all shades of opinion” in Jammu and Kashmir would join the dialogue process initiated by the Centre’s representative Dineshwar Sharma to “cut through the unending cycle of violence and uncertainty in the state”.

The central and state governments were on the same page on the subject, she said.

Mehbooba said political outreach was a must to get people out of despair while and mainstream political parties had a major role in it.

She favoured “cross-LoC cooperation” in the sectors of tourism, environment, disaster management, among others.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, afspa, kashmir unrest, indian army, terrorism
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the game

India became the first team in the history of Under-19 cricket to win four titles. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch videos, see photos: Indian team celebrations after ICC 2018 U19 World Cup glory

India became the first country to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup four times. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC 2018 Under 19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw-led India's road to triumphant final

The Indian colts played like champions throughout the tournament, and won each and every match in the tournament by a huge margin. (Photo: AFP)
 

Malaysian chef wins International Young Chef Olympiad 2018, India comes second

Lai Jia Yi was awarded the YCO 2018 Trophy and a cash prize of USD 10,000. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

The study estimates that roughly 10 million people may have lived within the Maya Lowlands, meaning that kind of massive food production might have been needed. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers discover 'anxiety cells' in brain

They found the cells inside a structure called the hippocampus. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands Cabinet, inducts 3 new members

The Chouhan government, in its third term, has 20 Cabinet ministers, including the chief minister, and nine Ministers of State. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

TN: Massive fire breaks out in Meenakshi temple premises, guts 40 shops

Temple authorities ruled out any sabotage and said electrical short circuit in one of the shops selling pooja articles caused the fire. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

2 J&K students assaulted in Haryana, 3 arrested; Mufti demands probe

The victims suffered injuries in the attack and were taken to the local hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Only concerned with Loya's death, nothing else: SC gives 'clear' message

Judge Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Against ethos of IPS: Top police body raps officer over Ram temple pledge

DG Home Guard Surya Kumar Shukla was seen in a video clip pledging to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo: Twitter | Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham