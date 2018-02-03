search on deccanchronicle.com
Kin of man killed in Kasganj riots get security over threats

Published Feb 3, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Deputy chairman P.J. Kurien conducts the proceedings as Rajya Sabha members protest over communal clashes at Kasganj, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The family of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in Kasganj during the Republic Day riots, has reportedly been threatened by some elements.

Chandan’s father, Sushil Gupta, told reporters on Friday that some people came to his house on motorbikes and told him not to go deep in to the case of his son’s murder.

 

“They said that some have gone to jail but others are still outside. This enmity can cost you more,” they said.

Gupta said he feared a threat to his family and requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide him with security. 

Reacting to Gupta’s plea, ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar said that he had asked the local police officials to immediately contact Chandan’s family and provide security.

Later, security was deployed at Mr Gupta’s house. It may be recalled that Salim, the main accused in the murder of Chandan Gupta has already been arrested but his two brothers Waseem and Naseem, also wanted for the same crime, are absconding.

