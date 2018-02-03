Harish Rao lashes central government for presenting 'disappointing Budget'

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Friday lashed out at the central government for presenting a “disappointing Budget”, which would not serve any purpose.

Speaking at a public meeting at Nallavagu in Sangareddy district, he said the funds allocated for irrigation, agriculture and farmers in the Union Budget were discouraging.

“The people of Telangana state pay huge taxes to the Centre. It’s the responsibility of the Centre to remain accountable to them,” he said.

He said GDP was not about calculating on papers sitting in Delhi. “The real GDP is about seeing happiness in the eyes of farmers and people in remote villages. The Centre denies assistance to states on the pretext of their good GDP growth. They calculate GDP on papers sitting in Delhi, which is not correct,” he said.

Mr Rao alleged that the Union Budget was against the interests of farmers. He demanded that the Centre give priority to the irrigation sector and allocate more funds.

Earlier, the minister launched three pump stations at Singur project for Mission Bhagiratha.

Mr Harish Rao said that efforts are being made to supply water from the project to all districts by July 15.

Medak, Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts would soon receive safe and purified drinking water through taps in each household with the installation of the pumps, he said.