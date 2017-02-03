India questions Pakistan's ‘will’ to nail Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: With reports from Islamabad that Pakistan has placed Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s name on the Exit Control List — two days after the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and his four aides were put under house arrest — India on Thursday said all it needs is for Pakistan to find the “requisite” political will to take action against Saeed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

Government sources said the main issue is whether Pakistan will have the will to charge Saeed in the Mumbai attack case.

Reports from Islamabad said the Pakistan interior ministry has forwarded a letter to all provincial governments and the Federal Investigation Agency, which included names of 38 individuals placed on the list including Saeed, preventing them from leaving the country. All of them were said to be linked with the terrorist JuD or (LeT).