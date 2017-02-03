Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad students in New Zealand face deportation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Students just lost their final battle to continue to stay in the country.
DC had reported that the students were facing deportation as they produced fake documents, including their bank financial support papers. (Representational Image)
 DC had reported that the students were facing deportation as they produced fake documents, including their bank financial support papers. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad and Punjab who are facing deportation from New Zealand, just lost their final battle to continue to stay in the country.

Some of these students are planning to seek sanctuary in the Catholic Church at Auckland, which has been supporting their agitation. Out of 150 students, nine of them lost their attempt to stay on, including those from Hyderabad. The case pertains to organised financial document fraud involving Hyderabad-based agents and students according to Immigration NZ.

DC had reported that the students were facing deportation as they produced fake documents, including their bank financial support papers.

New Zealand not giving any option: Students
According to Ms Anu Kaloti of Migrant Workers’ Association of Aotearoa, quoting NZ Radio, said that the group of students had appealed to the minister of business, innovation and employment to intervene in their deportation, but their plea was rejected.

New Zealand media quoted Narra Manoj from Hyderabad saying that the authorities are not giving any options. Manoj said, “We are hurt. There are several other students apart from me. We have borrowed huge sums of money to come to New Zealand for our education. We knew nothing about fraudulent documents given by agents,”

Immigration New Zealand said the visa rejection rate and the number of students being deported were the highest among Indians. Hyderabad topped the list among Indians.

An investigation report of NZ Immigration regarding Hyderabad consultants said “...the fraud appears to have exploited the fact that education loan documents are normally verified at sanction stage but not at disbursal stage, therefore creating an unguarded stage in the visa process which these agents have noticed and exploited.

“Immigration NZ Mumbai area office's latest report says the number of fraud cases in 2016 is 640 involving 300 agents. The scam initially pertaining to fraudulent education loans has now expanded with new frauds like fraudulent work experience and fake degree certificates being found.”

Tags: deportation of student
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manisha Koirala were seen at the launch of Govinda's new film 'Aa Gaya Hero' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Former co-stars Shilpa, Manisha come out for Govinda's new film
Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari and other stars were seen at the Saraswati Pooja organised by Anurag Basu on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Aditi, Pritam, others attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Pooja
Celebrities came out in their stylish best while walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, Sonakshi, other stars sizzle on LFW ramp
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam grooved with students at Mithibai College in Mumbai to promote 'Kaabil' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kaabil stars Hrithik and Yami show off their cool moves at Mumbai college
Bollywood stars was snapped by shutterbugs at various places on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Hrithik, Ranveer, Katrina, other stars justify their fashionable tag
Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snapped: SRK's son Aryan Khan steps out for a boys' night out!

The picture found its way on the internet and started to trend.
 

Indian storekeeper becomes Dubai millionaire

Padmanabhan is a regular participant in the millionaire promotion, purchased his winning ticket online. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

Britain on Wednesday moved one step closer to a final separation from the EU as members of the UK parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing the government to begin Brexit negotiations. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Pic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks intense in the first look of Manto

First look of the film.
 

Transgender teenager sues UK school over discrimination

The 16-year-old, who is known by his assumed name of Aidan, was born female and attended Hereford Cathedral School in Herefordshire. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

15-year-old Lakshya Sen attains no. 1 spot in BWF junior rankings

Lakshya Sen has earned high praise from Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone in the past. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bigger, ‘pro-people’ Budget in the offing; KCR’s pet schemes to get the maximum

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana lost Rs 2,731 crore to devolution, may lose more

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: Facebook)

7-year wait for ‘death’ must: Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Senior cops ‘clicked’ with slain gangster Nayeemuddin

CID additional SP M. Maddipati Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: Child panel says book teacher

The commission said the incident was a severe violation of child rights and a cognisable offence. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham