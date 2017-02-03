Hyderabad: Senior cops ‘clicked’ with slain gangster Nayeemuddin

Hyderabad: Pictures of senior police personnel with slain gangster Nayeemuddin have gone viral. One of the pictures shows CID additional superintendent of police Maddipati Srinivas Rao, who earlier worked in Nalgonda, dining with Nayeem. Another features Malakpet traffic inspector K. Venkat Reddy talking to the gangster.

Asked about the picture, Mr Srinivasa Rao said he did not have any links with Nayeem and wanted the genuineness and the source of the picture to be ascertained. He said he had nothing to say about the picture.

Mr Venkat Reddy said that Nayeem was his classmate during graduation in Bhongir. “After he surrendered to the police and came into the public domain, he invited me for his relative’s wedding in Bhongir in 2005 and that’s how I am in the picture with him,” he said, adding that he had given his statement to the special investigation team which was probing Nayeem’s criminal links.

An SIT official said they had questioned 11 police officers. They said these pictures were in the list of documents submitted to the court and were under scrutiny. The official said Mr Srinivasa Rao had not yet been questioned in the case.