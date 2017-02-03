Nation, Current Affairs

Cong notice in Lok Sabha to discuss alleged ill-treatment of E Ahamed's kin

The former union minister’s family had claimed that they were not allowed to see him when he was hospitalised.
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday moved a notice in Parliament to discuss the alleged ill-treatment of former union minister E Ahamed’s family.

Congress leader K. C. Venugopal had given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, alleging unethical approach by the RML Hospital and government towards former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed and his family.

In his adjournment motion, Venugopal said, "The unethical approach from the hospital officials and the government towards Veteran parliamentarian Shri. E. Ahamed and his family members during his last hours had created anguish and concern among the people in the country, the same owes an explanation from the Government and an impartial investigation."

Despite the opposition's call for postponement of the Union Budget for a day as a respect to the departed soul, the government went ahead and presented it in Parliament.

Earlier, Ahamed's family had lashed out at the administration of the RML Hospital where the veteran leader was admitted for not being allowed to meet him or even consulted regarding his medical procedures.

The funeral of Ahamed, who died in the early hours of Wednesday in Delhi following a cardiac arrest, was held in his native city Kannur, Kerala on Thursday.

