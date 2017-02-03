Nation, Current Affairs

Poll promise: Telangana Cabinet okays 12 per cent Muslim quota

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 3:01 am IST
It is not yet clear whether the ST Reservation Bill will also be taken up in this session or later.
The Cabinet has also decided to amend the existing Act to provide for stringent punishment for those resorting to acid attacks on women and girls. (Representational image)
 The Cabinet has also decided to amend the existing Act to provide for stringent punishment for those resorting to acid attacks on women and girls. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Cabinet on Thursday approved the reports submitted by the Sudheer Commission and the Chellappa Commission of Inquiry increasing reservations for, respectively, Muslims and Scheduled Tribes in education and employment.

The Cabinet, which met for over three hours at the Secretariat, is learnt to have discussed in detail the measures to be taken to bring a Tamil Nadu-type Act to implement quotas over and above the  Supreme Court prescribed reservation limit of 50 per cent. With this, the decks have been cleared for tabling the Muslim Reservation Bill in the ensuing Budget session of the Legislature this month.

It is not yet clear whether the ST Reservation Bill will also be taken up in this session or later. The Cabinet has also decided to amend the existing Act to provide for stringent punishment for those resorting to acid attacks on women and girls.

The other major decision of the cabinet was to integrate the Indira Sagar lift irrigation project (Rudramkota, Sathupally) and the Rajiv Sagar lift irrigation project (Dummugudem), taken up by the previous Congress government, into the Sitarama lift irrigation project .

Tags: muslim quota
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Muslim Community

Telangana firm on increasing 12 per cent quota for Muslim community

K Chandrasekhar Rao to move Supreme Court if Centre doesn’t allow increase in quota limit
19 Jan 2017 1:40 AM
VHP unit President M Ramaraju (Photo: Video grab)

Telangana's Muslim quota proposal `low-level politics': VHP

The ‘Hindu community’ would scuttle conspiracies to include sections of Muslims in backward classes, the VHP said.
19 Jan 2017 8:00 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manisha Koirala were seen at the launch of Govinda's new film 'Aa Gaya Hero' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Former co-stars Shilpa, Manisha come out for Govinda's new film
Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari and other stars were seen at the Saraswati Pooja organised by Anurag Basu on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Aditi, Pritam, others attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Pooja
Celebrities came out in their stylish best while walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, Sonakshi, other stars sizzle on LFW ramp
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam grooved with students at Mithibai College in Mumbai to promote 'Kaabil' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kaabil stars Hrithik and Yami show off their cool moves at Mumbai college
Bollywood stars was snapped by shutterbugs at various places on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Hrithik, Ranveer, Katrina, other stars justify their fashionable tag
Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snapped: SRK's son Aryan Khan steps out for a boys' night out!

The picture found its way on the internet and started to trend.
 

Indian storekeeper becomes Dubai millionaire

Padmanabhan is a regular participant in the millionaire promotion, purchased his winning ticket online. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

Britain on Wednesday moved one step closer to a final separation from the EU as members of the UK parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing the government to begin Brexit negotiations. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Pic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks intense in the first look of Manto

First look of the film.
 

Transgender teenager sues UK school over discrimination

The 16-year-old, who is known by his assumed name of Aidan, was born female and attended Hereford Cathedral School in Herefordshire. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

15-year-old Lakshya Sen attains no. 1 spot in BWF junior rankings

Lakshya Sen has earned high praise from Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone in the past. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana forces Krishna panel to call meet

He said there is about 29 tmc ft utilisable water in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs

Telangana govt to amend IPC 326, help acid attack victims

K Chandrashekar Rao

Bigger, pro-people Budget in the offing; KCR’s pet schemes to get maximum

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana lost Rs 2,731 crore to devolution, may lose more

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: Facebook)

7-year wait for ‘death’ must: Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham