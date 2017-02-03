Poll promise: Telangana Cabinet okays 12 per cent Muslim quota

The Cabinet has also decided to amend the existing Act to provide for stringent punishment for those resorting to acid attacks on women and girls. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Cabinet on Thursday approved the reports submitted by the Sudheer Commission and the Chellappa Commission of Inquiry increasing reservations for, respectively, Muslims and Scheduled Tribes in education and employment.

The Cabinet, which met for over three hours at the Secretariat, is learnt to have discussed in detail the measures to be taken to bring a Tamil Nadu-type Act to implement quotas over and above the Supreme Court prescribed reservation limit of 50 per cent. With this, the decks have been cleared for tabling the Muslim Reservation Bill in the ensuing Budget session of the Legislature this month.

It is not yet clear whether the ST Reservation Bill will also be taken up in this session or later. The Cabinet has also decided to amend the existing Act to provide for stringent punishment for those resorting to acid attacks on women and girls.

The other major decision of the cabinet was to integrate the Indira Sagar lift irrigation project (Rudramkota, Sathupally) and the Rajiv Sagar lift irrigation project (Dummugudem), taken up by the previous Congress government, into the Sitarama lift irrigation project .