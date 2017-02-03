Nation, Current Affairs

Aircel-Maxis case: Maran brothers, other accused discharged

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 2:59 am IST
All the accused had denied the allegations against them made by the investigating agencies.
Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In a huge relief to the former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran, a Delhi court on Thursday discharged them in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Besides Maran brothers, the court discharged two companies — M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd (SDTPL) and M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd.

However, Thursday’s order would not have any effect on the two accused Malaysian nationals — Ralph Marshall and T Ananda Krishnan — as the court has already segregated the trial against them from that of Maran brothers and others. The order was passed by Special CBI Judge O.P. Saini who is exclusively dealing with the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases and those cases arising out of the investigation into it.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against the Maran brothers, Ralph Marshall, T Ananda Krishnan, M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd, M/s Astro All Asia Networks Plc, UK, M/s Maxis Communications Berhad, Malaysia, M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd, Malaysia and then additional secretary (Telecom) J.S. Sarma who died during the course of the probe. They were chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the money laundering case, ED has chargesheeted the Maran brothers,

Kalanithi’s wife Kavery, managing director of South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) K. Shanmugam, SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During arguments on framing of charges, Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover had claimed that Dayanidhi had “pressurised” Chennai-based telecom promoter C. Sivasankaran to sell his stakes in Aircel and two subsidiary firms to Malaysian firm Maxis Group in 2006.

The charge was refuted by the former telecom minister. All the accused had denied the allegations against them made by the investigating agencies.

Tags: dayanidhi maran
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snapped: SRK's son Aryan Khan steps out for a boys' night out!

The picture found its way on the internet and started to trend.
 

Indian storekeeper becomes Dubai millionaire

Padmanabhan is a regular participant in the millionaire promotion, purchased his winning ticket online. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

Britain on Wednesday moved one step closer to a final separation from the EU as members of the UK parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing the government to begin Brexit negotiations. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Pic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks intense in the first look of Manto

First look of the film.
 

Transgender teenager sues UK school over discrimination

The 16-year-old, who is known by his assumed name of Aidan, was born female and attended Hereford Cathedral School in Herefordshire. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

15-year-old Lakshya Sen attains no. 1 spot in BWF junior rankings

Lakshya Sen has earned high praise from Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone in the past. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana forces Krishna panel to call meet

He said there is about 29 tmc ft utilisable water in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs

Telangana govt to amend IPC 326, help acid attack victims

K Chandrashekar Rao

Bigger, pro-people Budget in the offing; KCR’s pet schemes to get maximum

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana lost Rs 2,731 crore to devolution, may lose more

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: Facebook)

7-year wait for ‘death’ must: Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham