Aircel Maxis case: ED moves SC against order to discharge Maran brothers

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 3, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Maran was accused of forcing the Aircel owner to sell the firm to a Malaysian company which allegedly paid Maran a huge kickback.
Ex-Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A day after Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others were discharged by a special court in Aircel Maxis deal case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court against the order.

The ED also urged the Supreme Court to not release the properties attached in Aircel-Maxis case.

This could turn into a huge setback for the former union minister who had breathed a sigh of relief after the special court’s order to discharge him on Thursday.

"The case filed on me (by CBI) was on no grounds. Though this case was politically motivated, I resigned my (Minister) post and stated that I will prove my innocence. I have never abused my powers. The judgement reinforces our faith on judiciary", Dayanidhi Maran said in a statement on Thursday.

"I faced all the troubles over the last six years that were done to me under the name of investigation. Discharging us from the case is a result of being honest. Truth has won," he added.

The court in Delhi which had discharged Dayanidhi, Kalanithi and others in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases of CBI and ED, said the charges against them were based on "misreading of official files", speculation and surmises of the complainant.

Special CBI judge O P Saini said no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of these accused was made out on the basis of materials placed on record.

