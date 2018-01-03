search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Where’s ‘Swachh Hyderabad’? Old City doesn’t have even dustbins

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Jan 3, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Disposing of an empty packet of chips or biscuits around the Charminar is the most difficult task for any person with some civic sense.
GHMC staff collect garbage from the pavements of Charminar on Tuesday as there are no garbage bins around the monument. (Photo: DC)
 GHMC staff collect garbage from the pavements of Charminar on Tuesday as there are no garbage bins around the monument. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: The administration is spending crores of rupees in the name of ‘Swaach Hyderabad’ yet the markets in the Old City lack dustbins to dispose of the garbage.

Disposing of an empty packet of chips or biscuits around the Charminar is the most difficult task for any person with some civic sense. The area has been turned into a pedestrian-only zone. A few thousand push carts and several shops line the stretch between Pathergatti and Charminar, branching out towards Lal Bazaar and Motigalli.

 

“Several tourists visit the place to purchase apparel, footwear, bangles and imitation jewellery. Tourists also buy chips, biscuits, ice-cream and fruits from local shops to eat. But there are no dustbins except in the Charminar monument and Mecca Masjid. People perforce have to throw refuse on the street,” complains Najeeb Mohammed, a shop keeper from Gulzar Houz.

There are many shoe stalls in the area and people often but new pairs of chappals and want to throw away the used ones. “Those with civic sense search for a bin, but there are none around and you cannot expect a tourist or visitor to carry it,” said another shop keeper.

In fact, the entire stretch at Laad Bazaar, Gulzar to Charminar and even the Sardar Mahal lane with the GHMC office has no garbage bins. The situation is no different at Patel market, Devan Devdi market, Mukarramjahi market and Shehran market, the locals complain.

According to GHMC authorities, garbage bins were kept at various points a couple of years ago but the local push cart vendors removed them.

“Our personnel sweep the streets around Charminar throughout the day and clean up the place. Soon we are going to put up 100 dustbins as part of the Charminar Pedestrian Project,” said a senior official of GHMC.

Tags: ghmc, swaach hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's new tech can boost wheat yield by three times in space

The NASA experiments involved using continuous light on wheat which triggered early reproduction in the plants.
 

IPL 2018: Player retention event to be broadcast live on Star Sports

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be a promising affair, with the much-awaited IPL auctions set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 under works, might release in Q2 2018: Report

If all of these rumours prove to be true, then the Redmi Note 5 should have an impressive specification list for a 2018 midrange smartphone. (Photo: Redmi 5 Plus)
 

Salt Bae who? Sachin shows off cooking skills with 'finger licking' BBQ chicken

Ever since his playing days, Sachin has been a die-hard foodie that saw him try his hands on many dishes. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rare turn of events causes twins to be born a year apart from each other

The siblings were delivered naturally but on either side of midnight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chef sparks outrage for spiking vegan group's meals with meat

The page for the restaurant on Google has received hundreds of reviews, dragging the rating down to just 1.1 stars out of five. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC waits for state nod on shishu aadhaar

The GHMC has proposed the project in which newborn babies will be issued Aadhaar cards.

Power staff thrilled by salary increase

All of them need to be alert 24x7 to be able to supply 24-hour power to the farm sector.

Is ISC body owned by state, asks Hyderabad High Court

The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to clarify by January 23 whether the Indian Science Congress Association is a government body or not.

Hyderabad High Court asks Telangana, AP for steps to stop copying

It also enquired the status of installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres.

Junction improvement plan by GHMC slows down midway

The junction improvement programme proposed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation went for a toss.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham