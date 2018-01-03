search on deccanchronicle.com
Triple talaq bill defective, BJP playing petty politics: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
She accused BJP of trying to 'do politics' with the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which was passed in the LS.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also claimed that her Trinamool Congress is the only party in the country having 33 per cent women MPs. (Photo: File | PTI)
Ahmedpur (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described the bill on triple talaq as "defective", saying it would do Muslim women more harm than good.

She accused the BJP of trying to "do politics" with the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha recently.

 

"We did not oppose the triple talaq bill because we are for women. I know many Muslims who abide by the law. This bill, brought by the BJP government, is a defective one. Instead of protecting the Muslim women, it will cause them harm. The BJP is playing petty politics with the bill," Banerjee said while addressing a meeting at Ahmedpur in West Bengal.

Banerjee also claimed that her Trinamool Congress is the only party in the country having 33 per cent women MPs.

Questioning the utility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, Banerjee said that the Centre was spending only Rs 100 crore for the entire country, while West Bengal government is spending Rs 5,000 crore for the 'Kanyashree' scheme.

'Kanyashree' is a cash transfer scheme with the aim of improving the status and well-being of the girl child in West Bengal by incentivising schooling of teenage girls.

The Lok Sabha had on December 28 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that criminalises instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat and makes it punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband.

The development was hailed by the BJP-led government as "historic" but disapproved of by a section of the Opposition.

The Lok Sabha passed the hugely contentious bill by voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by Opposition members. The Rajya Sabha is yet to pass the bill.

