search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu government launches e-governance policy: Services to go digital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 2:14 am IST
Drive will enhance integration of various government depts.
Tamil Nadu government
 Tamil Nadu government

Chennai: The state government has launched its e-governance policy to enable members of the public, government and commercial establishments avail its services through digital mode.

Launching the e-governance policy 2017 booklet, received by state IT minister M. Manikandan, at a function here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy said, “the policy aims at providing all government services through digital mode and also through common service centres and mobile applications under the government's Vision 2023 plan.”

 

The e-governance policy would also have guidelines to provide a ‘comprehensive IT infrastructure’ for digital initiatives taken by the government. Noting that the drive would enhance integration of various government departments, an official release claimed the move would result in increase in production and reduce expenses on computer maintenance.

The policy has a provision for the government to allocate 0.5 per cent of the total funds in a financial year for the digital initiatives and later increase it to three per cent in the next five years in a phased manner.

The Vision 2023 document was released by the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in March 2012 with the objective of making TN the 'numero uno' state in the country and set a target of 11 per cent growth in GSDP by 2023. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, IT department, principal secretary T.K. Ramachandran, and senior government officials participated in the function.

Tags: tamil nadu government, edappadi k. palaniswamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's new tech can boost wheat yield by three times in space

The NASA experiments involved using continuous light on wheat which triggered early reproduction in the plants.
 

IPL 2018: Player retention event to be broadcast live on Star Sports

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be a promising affair, with the much-awaited IPL auctions set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 under works, might release in Q2 2018: Report

If all of these rumours prove to be true, then the Redmi Note 5 should have an impressive specification list for a 2018 midrange smartphone. (Photo: Redmi 5 Plus)
 

Salt Bae who? Sachin shows off cooking skills with 'finger licking' BBQ chicken

Ever since his playing days, Sachin has been a die-hard foodie that saw him try his hands on many dishes. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rare turn of events causes twins to be born a year apart from each other

The siblings were delivered naturally but on either side of midnight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chef sparks outrage for spiking vegan group's meals with meat

The page for the restaurant on Google has received hundreds of reviews, dragging the rating down to just 1.1 stars out of five. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Power staff thrilled by salary increase

All of them need to be alert 24x7 to be able to supply 24-hour power to the farm sector.

Is ISC body owned by state, asks Hyderabad High Court

The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to clarify by January 23 whether the Indian Science Congress Association is a government body or not.

Hyderabad High Court asks Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for steps to stop copying

It also enquired the status of installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres.

Junction improvement plan by GHMC slows down midway

The junction improvement programme proposed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation went for a toss.

Hyderabad: Biodiversity flyover hangs in the balance

A multi-level flyover at Biodiversity junction is part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) Package 4.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham