Madhya Pradesh: Farmer details debts on wall before dying

Bhopal: A debt-ridden farmer in Madhya Pradesh’s parched Bundelkhand region gave an account of borrowings he had made on the wall of house before committing suicide.

Hazari, 30, resident of Baldeogarh village in Tikamgarh district under Bundelkhand region, was found hanging in his farmland early on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased wrote on the wall of his house details of debts he had incurred and the names of people from whom he had borrowed before ending his life.

The borrowings ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. His family members said he was upset over crop failures for the past three years due to drought in the region.

Besides, he was worried that he could not recover his 2.5 hectares of land mortgaged to the local money lender for `50,000, he had borrowed to treat his ailing father.

“We are probing into the incident,” police said. A couple of days earlier, another farmer, identified as Dhaniram Kushwaha hanged himself to death in his house in Bargola village in the district owing to crop failure.