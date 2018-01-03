Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce Lalu's quantum of sentence tomorrow

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on January 4 pronounce the quantum of sentence for former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who has been convicted in a fodder scam case.

On December 23, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief along with 14 others was found guilty by the court while seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s.

Earlier, in 2013, he was convicted for a similar offence in Chaibasa treasury. He was released on bail, granted by the SC, three months after the conviction.