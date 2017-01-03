Nation, Current Affairs

SP feud: Another patch-up bid as Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam speak

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 3, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Azam Khan mediated a phone conversation between Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam, said reports.
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with Samajwadiparty supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with Samajwadiparty supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In a possible bid to unite the warring factions in the Samajwadi Party (SP), party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday mediated a phone conversation between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to NDTV reports, the conversation came even as as Akhilesh Yadav's mentor and uncle, Ram Gopal Yadav, was expected to meet the Election Commission today at 11:30 am to stake claim to the party symbol.

Meanwhile, the Akhilesh Yadav camp in the Samajwadi Party on Monday claimed that it has the support of 90 per cent of the party’s members.

According to a report in the Indian Express, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh's supporters in the party also claimed that they are not unduly worried about the prospect of the EC freezing the party’s cycle symbol. Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav is scheduled to visit the Election Commission Tuesday to submit Akhilesh’s claim as the new national president of the party.

MLC Rajpal Kashyap said that over 90 per cent of the delegates put their signatures on the proposals taken up at the national convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav, including on Akhilesh’s appointment as the party chief.

“There was a rush among party leaders to put their signatures. Most of the MLAs, MPs, zila panchayat chairpersons did so,” he was quoted as saying.

“We will keep the cycle as our symbol. But let it be known that Akhilesh himself is the symbol of the election,” he added.

Akhilesh is keen to avoid further confrontation, now that the party leadership is in his hands, said the report.      

16 of the 20 Congress MLAs in the state spoke in favour of a pre-poll pact with the SP under the Chief Minister on Monday, breaking with the party leadership which has ruled out such an alliance. The MLAs claimed that Akhilesh is popular, has a clean image and secular credentials.

As many as ten MLAs said the party should enter into an alliance with Akhilesh.

Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was ousted as the party chief at his son’s convention and made a ‘mentor’, rushed to Delhi on Monday to meet Election Commission officials and stake claim to the ‘cycle’ symbol of the party for the upcoming elections. He also postponed a national convention called by him which was to be held on January 5.

Tags: samajwadi party, azam khan, akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh camp claims '90 per cent support' in SP, Cong MLAs want tie-up

16 of the 20 Congress MLAs in the state spoke in favour of a pre-poll pact with the SP under the UP CM.
03 Jan 2017 9:37 AM
SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his way to meet the Election Commission in New Delhi on Monday. SP leaders Amar Singh and Jaya Prada are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party symbol may go to group having majority

Mulayam Singh Yadav meets Election Commission to secure cycle as election symbol.
03 Jan 2017 1:56 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Piers Morgan gets trolled despite thanking Virender Sehwag

Piers Morgan was the target of the Indian Twitter users once again, despite thanking Virender Sehwag. (Photo: AFP)
 

DC Exclusive: After jewellery line, Salman Khan to launch ‘Being Human’ bikes

Salman launched 'Being Human' in the year 2007 and has since been actively involved in charitable works.
 

Now, apply for Haj using an app

The mobile app is available on Google Play store.
 

Deepika says ‘see you soon’ to Vin Diesel in Hindi, is he coming to India?

In her recent post on Twitter, the actress may have revealed that Vin is possibly headed for a trip to India.
 

Indian software engineer uses Facebook to bring home country’s stolen idols

Facebook and other social media to identify religious artefacts stolen from temples around the country and secure their return. (representational image)
 

Lenonvo teases to launch Lenovo P2 with 5100mAh battery

Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey variant of Lenovo P2
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka minister HS Mahadeva Prasad dies of heart attack

Karnataka Minister for Cooperation HS Mahadeva Prasad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Cabinet meet today to decide dates for budget, next Parliament session

The 2017 Budget is going to a historic one as the government, for the first time in 92 years, will present a budget that would be merged with the rail budget. (Photo: PTI)

Nothing happened on Dec 30 despite PM’s claims: Raj Thackeray on note ban

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

UP: One killed in Hardoi as Minister's car hits handcart

Officials said that liquor bottles were seized from the car. (Photo: ANI)

SC verdict on religion is excellent one, all should welcome it: Congress

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham