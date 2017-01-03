Rose Valley chit fund scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested

Kolkata: In a big blow to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior Trinamool Congress MP Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam on Tuesday.

He is the second TMC MP in the Lok Sabha to be held in the case after Tapas Pal. At around 10.55 am Mr Bandopadhyay appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI at CGO Complex in Salt Lake responding to the summons to face

questionning. He had then claimed, "I am going to know the allegations against me from them."

The SIT officers started questioning him from 11 am about his association with Rose Valley Group and its owner Goutam Kundu.

An SP rank officer led the interrogation which lasted for over four hours.

In the course of its probe, the CBI found that Bandopadhyay took favours from Rose Valley including foreign trips and receipt of hefty amount of money, sources revealed. They added that in exchange the Trinamool MP helped Kundu run his business smoothly.

Bandopadhyay however could not give satisfactory replies when he was asked about his favours leading to his arrest, sources added.