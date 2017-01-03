Nation, Current Affairs

Re-promulgation of ordinances is fraud on the Constitution: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jan 3, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 2:12 am IST
The court held that salaries already paid to the teachers should not be recovered.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: A seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday held that re-promulgation of ordinances is a fraud on the Constitution and a subversion of democratic legislative processes.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur by a majority also held that the satisfaction of the President under Article 123 and of the Governor under Article 213 while issuing ordinances is not immune from judicial review. The issue arose in a batch of cases relating to successive ordinances promulgated by Bihar government appointing school teachers who were later not regularised following lapse of ordinances.

The bench ruled that the question as to whether rights, privileges, obligations and liabilities would survive an Ordinance which has ceased to operate must be determined as a matter of construction. The majority Judgment authored by Justice DY Chandrachud held that the requirement of placing the ordinance before the Legislature is mandatory. While Justice Madan B Lokur observed that per se it is not mandatory as there will be several circumstances when it will not be possible to place the same before the legislature, the CJI left the question open to be decided in appropriate proceedings.

The majority judgment held that power which has been conferred upon the President under Article 123 and the Governor under Article 213 is legislative in character. The power is  conditional in nature: it can be exercised only when the legislature is not in session and subject to the satisfaction of the President or, as the case may be, of the Governor that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action; An Ordinance which is promulgated under Article 123 or Article 213 has the same force and effect as a law enacted by the legislature but it must (i) be laid before the legislature; and (ii) it will cease to operate six weeks after the legislature has reassembled or, even earlier if a resolution disapproving it is passed.

It said the President or, as the case may be, the Governor acts on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers which owes collective responsibility to the legislature; The requirement of laying an Ordinance before Parliament or the state legislature is a mandatory constitutional obligation cast upon the government. Laying of the ordinance before the legislature is mandatory because the egislature has to determine: (a) The need for, validity of and expediency to promulgate an ordinance; (b) Whether the Ordinance ought to be approved or disapproved; (c) Whether an Act incorporating the provisions of the ordinance should be enacted (with or without amendments).

The court held that failure to comply with the requirement of laying an ordinance before the legislature is a serious constitutional infraction and abuse of the constitutional process; Re-promulgation of ordinances is a fraud on the Constitution and a sub-version of democratic legislative processes. The satisfaction of the President under Article 123 and of the Governor under Article 213 is not immune from judicial review and the court will scrutinise whether the satisfaction in a particular case constitutes a fraud on power or was actuated by an oblique motive. The court held that salaries already paid to the teachers should not be recovered.

Tags: supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mira's mom thought the 'rishta' was for Shahid's younger brother Ruhaan Kapoor

Shahid and Mira charmed everyone at Karan's KWK with their natural chemistry.
 

Telangana Govt allots plot to Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu

The land is located in Shaikpet village of Hyderabad district. (Photo: AFP)
 

Jacqueline couldn't keep her hands off Sidharth, spanks him on Koffee with Karan

The two will be seen together in Raj and DK's 'Reload'.
 

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

From Karan Johar to Shahid Kapoor, everyone loves this actress!

The host of the show, Karan Johar, also confessed to loving the actress Shahid-Mira are already smitten by.
 

Photos: MS Dhoni cheers Jharkhand boys against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy semis

MS Dhoni has been actively involved with Jharkhand's campaign this season as a mentor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DRDO develops Door Breaching Device for security personnel

security personnel (Representational Image)

Narendra Modi to kick off 5 day annual Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Telangana moves Hyderabad HC to vacate green stay on dam work

Hyderabad High Court

Two Miyapur cops suspended for not registering a case

The inquiry found that the inspector told Mr Ramulu not to register a case. (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad ignores taxis, finds its way

A cab driver argues with cops on Monday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham