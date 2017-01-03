Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi to kick off 5 day annual Indian Science Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Around six Nobel prize winners will take part in the Congress. Overall, we are expecting around 15,000 delegates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day annual Indian Science Congress here on Tuesday. The congress will continue till January 7.

”Around six Nobel prize winners will take part in the Congress. Overall, we are expecting around 15,000 delegates,” said Indian Science Congress Association organising secretary Prof. S. Vijayabhaskara Rao.

Mr Modi will felicilate the Nobel laureates with gold medals and interact with eminent Indian scientists over tea at Sri Venkateshwara University. Later, the Prime Minister Modi would visit Lord Sri Venkateswara Temple atop Tirumala hill.

Security has been beefed up for Mr Modi’s visit. Prominent Indian scientists who attend the congress include Dr K Sivan, director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Dr Tessy Thomas, Dr V K Saraswat, Prof M S Swaminathan, Dr G Sateesh Reddy, Dr YVN Krishna Murthy, and Dr Sekhar Basu. AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Sixth Women Science Congress on January 4 at the Srinivasa Auditorium here.

Works on hours before big meet
With just hours to go for the biggest science meet here, government and university officials are busy making last-minute arrangements. There were some hiccups too. Beautification works were also far from over.

Delegates, who are mostly science students from various universities across the country, had a difficult time getting details of their accommodation and passes.
Delegates from other states especially those coming from Uttar Pradesh, North East and Jharkhand complained about the lack of clarity about the registration and collection of accommodation details.

Meanwhile, the organisers have put out a notice on its website saying that there will not be any spot registrations for the event. “Please be notified that  due to overwhelming response to 104th Indian Science Congress, the organising committee has taken decision not to have spot registrations,” said the notice on the website.

However, the organisers said that all important sessions of the congress will be webcasted at http:// www.isc104.com/TV. Along with the main event, the government will also organise Children Science Congress between January 4 and 6. It encourages students — in the age group of 10 and 17 years — to visualise science and conduct scientific experiments. It also allows children to showcase their innovation.

Tags: indian science congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mira's mom thought the 'rishta' was for Shahid's younger brother Ruhaan Kapoor

Shahid and Mira charmed everyone at Karan's KWK with their natural chemistry.
 

Telangana Govt allots plot to Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu

The land is located in Shaikpet village of Hyderabad district. (Photo: AFP)
 

Jacqueline couldn't keep her hands off Sidharth, spanks him on Koffee with Karan

The two will be seen together in Raj and DK's 'Reload'.
 

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

From Karan Johar to Shahid Kapoor, everyone loves this actress!

The host of the show, Karan Johar, also confessed to loving the actress Shahid-Mira are already smitten by.
 

Photos: MS Dhoni cheers Jharkhand boys against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy semis

MS Dhoni has been actively involved with Jharkhand's campaign this season as a mentor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court relief to 12,000 porters in Army

Supreme Court of India

DRDO develops Door Breaching Device for security personnel

security personnel (Representational Image)

Telangana moves Hyderabad HC to vacate green stay on dam work

Hyderabad High Court

Two Miyapur cops suspended for not registering a case

The inquiry found that the inspector told Mr Ramulu not to register a case. (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad ignores taxis, finds its way

A cab driver argues with cops on Monday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham