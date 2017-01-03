Narendra Modi to kick off 5 day annual Indian Science Congress

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day annual Indian Science Congress here on Tuesday. The congress will continue till January 7.

”Around six Nobel prize winners will take part in the Congress. Overall, we are expecting around 15,000 delegates,” said Indian Science Congress Association organising secretary Prof. S. Vijayabhaskara Rao.

Mr Modi will felicilate the Nobel laureates with gold medals and interact with eminent Indian scientists over tea at Sri Venkateshwara University. Later, the Prime Minister Modi would visit Lord Sri Venkateswara Temple atop Tirumala hill.

Security has been beefed up for Mr Modi’s visit. Prominent Indian scientists who attend the congress include Dr K Sivan, director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Dr Tessy Thomas, Dr V K Saraswat, Prof M S Swaminathan, Dr G Sateesh Reddy, Dr YVN Krishna Murthy, and Dr Sekhar Basu. AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Sixth Women Science Congress on January 4 at the Srinivasa Auditorium here.

Works on hours before big meet

With just hours to go for the biggest science meet here, government and university officials are busy making last-minute arrangements. There were some hiccups too. Beautification works were also far from over.

Delegates, who are mostly science students from various universities across the country, had a difficult time getting details of their accommodation and passes.

Delegates from other states especially those coming from Uttar Pradesh, North East and Jharkhand complained about the lack of clarity about the registration and collection of accommodation details.

Meanwhile, the organisers have put out a notice on its website saying that there will not be any spot registrations for the event. “Please be notified that due to overwhelming response to 104th Indian Science Congress, the organising committee has taken decision not to have spot registrations,” said the notice on the website.

However, the organisers said that all important sessions of the congress will be webcasted at http:// www.isc104.com/TV. Along with the main event, the government will also organise Children Science Congress between January 4 and 6. It encourages students — in the age group of 10 and 17 years — to visualise science and conduct scientific experiments. It also allows children to showcase their innovation.