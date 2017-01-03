Nation, Current Affairs

Mehbooba Mufti's allegations lead to chaos in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jan 3, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 6:39 am IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was on Monday adjourned after Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti’s, assertion that the state was driven into militancy and a vicious cycle of violence because National Conference (NC) rigged elections in 1987. Her statements triggered pandemonium in the House.

Mufti alleged, “People who sowed seeds of secession by demanding plebiscite also rigged elections to give birth to militancy.”

The NC members took strong exception to the remarks and rose from their seats to protest. One of them Abdul Majeed Larmi sought to remind the Chief Minister that her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was part of the National Conference-Congress coalition government in 1987 and hence should be held responsible for the alleged rigging. Mr. Larmi said the PDP’s partnership with the BJP was the “most painful betrayal to the Kashmir.”

