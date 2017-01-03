Nation, Current Affairs

'I challenge Modi': Mamata warns of legal battle over TMC MP's arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
Banerjee said the party will hold protest on Wednesday in Kolkata over the arrest of Sudip Bandhopadhyay.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday following the arrest of her party’s senior leader Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley scam.

Banerjee said she will take the legal battle forward and seek justice from the court. “If they think that after the arrest (of TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay) we won’t protest, they are wrong,” Banerjee said, adding, “I challenge PM, he cannot do anything, can't suppress the voice of the people”.

Banerjee said the party will hold protest on Wednesday in Kolkata over the arrest of Bandhopadhyay.

The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the party MPs at 5 pm at TMC headquarters.

Bandhopadhyay’s arrest, second in the case after TMC MP Tapas Pal, came as a big blow to Banerjee.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bandhopadhyay on Tuesday after questioning him about his association with Rose Valley Group and its owner Goutam Kundu.

Bandopadhyay appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI at CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10.55 am, responding to the summons to face questioning.

An SP rank officer led the interrogation that lasted for more than four hours. While probing the scam for the last one and a half years, the CBI found that Bandopadhyay took favours from Rose Valley, such as foreign trips and receipt of hefty amount of money, sources said. The sources added that in exchange, the Trinamool MP helped Kundu to run his business smoothly.

Bandopadhyay, however, could not give satisfactory replies when he was asked about the favours, leading to his arrest, sources said.

Tags: mamata banerjee, sudip bandhopadhyay, arrest
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rose Valley chit fund scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested

Bandyopadhyay was questioned about his association with Rose Valley Group and its owner Goutam Kundu.
03 Jan 2017 3:43 PM
Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

TMC students’ wing allegedly attacks BJP office in Kolkata after Sudip’s arrest

Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.
03 Jan 2017 5:09 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Varun, Abhi-Ash, Shraddha, other stars step out in style
Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

.Varun urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
 

Here are sex positions people with less experience in bed should avoid

Some might cause injuries while others may not be as good without experience (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Truce finally? Father Mulayam SP chief, Akhilesh to give poll tickets

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

VVIP chopper deal: Some journalists under SC radar

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Struggle between father and son is never a good thing: Rajnath on SP feud

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: Action against LG's imposters on Twitter

Delhi LG Anil Baijal (Photo: File)

India working on bringing Dawood back, pursuing China on Azhar: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham