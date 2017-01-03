Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka wants Supreme Court to modify liquor ban on highways

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALA CHAUHAN
Published Jan 3, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 3:15 am IST
More than 60 per cent of the excise licensees will go out of business as a result of the apex court order.
Last week, the 33 deputy commissioners of excise submitted the numbers of licensees who will be impacted by the court order to the Excise Commissioner. (Representational image)
 Last week, the 33 deputy commissioners of excise submitted the numbers of licensees who will be impacted by the court order to the Excise Commissioner. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: The state government is likely to seek modification of the Supreme Court order on the ban of liquor vends on national and state highways with effect from April 1, 2017, an official source told this newspaper.

“More than 60 per cent of the excise licensees will go out of business as a result of the apex court order. Their livelihoods, and of those working for them will be impacted by the liquor ban on highways. Out of 10,097 licensees, 6,000 licensees have liquor outlets on the highways. They will either have to relocate before the March 31 deadline or their license will not be renewed. The licensees also include star hotels. The government will seek legal opinion from the Advocate General on the issue this week, because the move will also adversely impact the revenue of the state. The Excise Department contributes to more than 20 per cent of the State’s total taxes,” the officer said.

Last week, the 33 deputy commissioners of excise submitted the numbers of licensees who will be impacted by the court order to the Excise Commissioner. “The figures were later placed before the chief minister during his review meeting of the Revenue Department last week,” the officer said. Excise Commissioner Manjunath Naik had held a meeting with all the licensees, during which they had voiced their concern of losing their livelihoods if they were asked to relocate their liquor vends from the highways. “The licensees may also go on appeal before the Supreme Court for a modification of the ban order,” he said.

The Supreme Court on December 15 took serious exception to the high number of fatalities (approximately 1.5 lakh annually in road accidents) on the highways across the country and had banned states and UTs from renewing licenses to highway liquor outlets after March 31, 2017. The court, while ordering prohibition along the highways, had maintained that no liquor stores should be allowed within a distance of 500 metres from the outer edge of the highways and service lanes or should be visible from the highways. The prohibition is extended to stretches of such highways, which fall within the limits of municipal corporations, tows and local authorities. The court had also directed the states and UTs to remove liquor signage and advertisements on the highways and had given a month’s time to the chief secretaries and police chiefs to chalk out their implementation plan. The apex court had also come down heavily on the states and UTs for covering up for the liquor lobby.

Tags: supreme court
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mira's mom thought the 'rishta' was for Shahid's younger brother Ruhaan Kapoor

Shahid and Mira charmed everyone at Karan's KWK with their natural chemistry.
 

Telangana Govt allots plot to Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu

The land is located in Shaikpet village of Hyderabad district. (Photo: AFP)
 

Jacqueline couldn't keep her hands off Sidharth, spanks him on Koffee with Karan

The two will be seen together in Raj and DK's 'Reload'.
 

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

From Karan Johar to Shahid Kapoor, everyone loves this actress!

The host of the show, Karan Johar, also confessed to loving the actress Shahid-Mira are already smitten by.
 

Photos: MS Dhoni cheers Jharkhand boys against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy semis

MS Dhoni has been actively involved with Jharkhand's campaign this season as a mentor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada civic body targets two birds with one stone

Roads laid with plastic mixed in bitumen in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: 800 villagers hit by food poisoning

At about 11 pm, some villagers started experiencing abdominal pain, vomiting and loose motions.(Photo: AFP/Representational)

Andhra Pradesh govt drought relief proposal delayed

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vizag: Hefty entry fee for central park draws public ire

People enjoy the musical fountain inside the Vuda Central Park in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

AP: Vuda told to raise funds for project

Vizag metro rail project
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham