Karnataka BJP MP Hegde caught on camera thrashing doctors

The MP was seen hitting doctors on camera. (Photo: ANI videograb)

Sirsi: In a shocking case of high handedness, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananth Kumar Hegde thrashed three doctors at Sirsi in Karnataka on Monday for alleged negligence.

Dr Madhukeshwara Jeevi, Dr Balachandra and Dr Rahul Marshakar were attacked by Hegde for not taking proper care of his ailing mother in the hospital. The incident was caught on camera.

In the video, a nurse can be seen trying to intervene and stop the scuffle, but she is pushed away. The doctors suffered bruises due to the thrashing they received from the leader.

No case has been registered yet by the police in the case.