Jayalalithaa's absence a political opportunity for BJP in TN: Venkaiah

New Delhi: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that the absence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa due to her death had created a political opportunity for BJP in the state.

“Earlier, Madam, with her towering personality and influence, was persuasive. And, she was taking away the votes of some of our sympathisers also. Because, between the DMK and the AIADMK, people use to think the AIADMK is better. Because the AIADMK is nationalist, etc. Earlier, some BJP sympathisers used to vote for the AIADMK. Now, such a situation is not there,” Naidu was quoted as saying to a newspaper.

Naidu also refuted reports that he was involved in the selection of O Paneerselvam as the CM. “Who am I to propose a name? It was the AIADMK MLAs who proposed the name.”

However, when asked about congratulating Sasikala for becoming the AIADMK General Secretary, the Urban Development Minister said, “I congratulate the people of Tamil Nadu for the way they paid their last respects to madam by maintaining discipline in spite of their grief.”

Opposing any move to exhume the body of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Naidu lashed out at those suspecting foul play. He said, “doubting Thomases will also raise doubts. If one has authentic information on her health then one could raise the issue.”

“I am not a doctor nor have knowledge to dispute the doctors. She has been ill and we have no reason to disbelieve the doctors (who treated her). There are always doubting Thomases who will raise doubts… so what? I am not in favour of exhuming because I have highest esteem for madam Jayalalithaa,” he said on Monday. He was responding to queries on the doubts raised by certain political parties and organisations that had demanded CBI probe into her treatment and also the remarks made by a Madras High Court judge on a case seeking to know about her health report.

Asked about Justice S. Vaidyanathan who, while hearing a case on December 29, said everybody has a right to question and that he personally had a doubt, Mr. Venkaiah said, “If the judge has an opinion, it is his opinion. If he has issued

notice, it will be replied to (by the Centre). Let us wait for what the court has to say.”