IS video released before Istanbul attack says Modi working against Muslims

Published Jan 3, 2017, 8:58 am IST
The video begins by condemning Erdogan for his involvement in the war in Syria, and calls for ‘destruction to be sowed’ in Turkey.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An Islamic State (IS) video, which called for attacks on Turkey days before the terrorist attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve, claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working against the interests of Muslims.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 19-minute video in Arabic and Turkish, titled The Cross Shield, features gruesome footage of two captured Turkish soldiers purportedly being burnt alive by IS fighters in Syria.

The video begins by condemning Erdogan for his involvement in the war in Syria, and calls for ‘destruction to be sowed’ in Turkey. He is also partly blamed for the situation in Afghanistan.

US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Pope Francis, former Myanmar president Thein Sein, Israeli leaders and clerics and Modi are condemned in the video.

The picture of Erdogan and Modi is probably taken from their meeting in November 2015 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Turkey.

The video, which also features purported footage of Turkish air strikes in Syria and suicide attacks and bombings by the IS, concludes with the execution of the Turkish soldiers who had been locked in a cage which was then set on fire.

The video was posted on jihadi websites days before 39 people were murdered in an Istanbul night club on New Year’s Eve, for which ISIS took responsibility on Monday.

