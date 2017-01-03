Investments necessary in scientific reseach to meet global standards: PM

Tirupati: Speaking at the inauguration of the 104th Science Congress in Tirupati on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation will always be grateful to scientists who have worked tirelessly to empower our society by their vision, labour, and leadership.

Pitching for investments in infrastructure, he added that tomorrow’s experts will come only if such investments are made, and called for keeping an eye on the rise of disruptive technologies to leverage them for growth.

“Government is committed to supporting different streams of scientific knowledge, from fundamental science to applied science with emphasis on innovations,” the PM stated.

“One important area that needs to be addressed is the rapid global rise of Cyber-Physical Systems. There is a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors,” he added.

The 66-year-old PM called for the best science and technology institutions in the country to further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards.