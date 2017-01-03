Nation, Current Affairs

India working on bringing Dawood back, pursuing China on Azhar: Rajnath

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that efforts are on to bring back India's most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.

"The efforts to bring Dawood Ibrahim are on," Singh said.

Earlier last year, the Union Home Minister had asserted that Dawood would be nabbed soon and brought to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier reiterated that it will continue to pursue Pakistan to handover Dawood after a television channel claimed that it has tracked his location.

The designated global terrorist's presence in Pakistan was confirmed by the United Nations last year.

Six of nine addresses provided by India were found to be correct by a UN committee.

India is pursuing China to declare Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar an international terrorist, Singh also said.
"We are pursuing China to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar an international terrorist," Singh said.

The Union Home Minister's statement comes just days after Beijing blocked New Delhi's move to list Azhar as a United Nations designated terrorist.

India has accused JeM and its top leader Maulana Masood Azhar of masterminding several attacks including a deadly assault on an Indian Air Base in January last year and sought the UN to put him on the list of designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
The JeM has already been blacklisted by the 15-nation Security Council, but not Azhar.

However, China for the third time since March last year blocked the move last week with its "technical hold".

