GHMC to act tough for maintaining Hyderabad clean

Hyderabad: The defacement of public and private properties act has come into force from January 1. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fined hundreds of violators and collected an amount of Rs 18,300 in two days.

There would be no more defacing or writing on the wall. Also, illegal hoardings, flex boards, cut-outs of political leaders and banners in the city have been prohibited since January 1. The GHMC has decided to put an end to them, said Commissioner Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy.

It has become a habit for some to put up huge flexies, cutouts and banners of leaders without their knowledge and even without permission. Esrlier, this trend was not very rampant and the banners were made of cloth used to be displayed in the past, but now huge flexis made of plastic and other material are being used.

Even the street range leaders are displaying their cutouts, causing inconvenience to people. The Telangana Government has decided to implement Public Act strictly from January 1. No wall writings, flexies and banners would be allowed in the city.

“People who put up flexis for every small event in the city, political or otherwise, will be heavily fined. The new rule has been made effective from January 1. Political leaders must cooperate with the regulations as flexis are becoming a vexation,” the commissioner said.