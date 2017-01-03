B’luru molestation: NCW issues notice to K’taka HM for ‘disgusting’ comments

Bengaluru/Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday issued summons to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over and SP leader Abu Azmi over their statements on the mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on the New Year Eve.

“We have sent summons to both of them (Karnataka HM & Abu Azmi) for their statements,” said Lalitha Kumaramangalam, NCW Chief.

“A few men across parties have made disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is the nation heading?” she added.

G Parameshwara had remarked that youngsters' "western ways" were the reason behind the incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru. NCW chief Lalitha on Monday had sought his resignation and apology to the women of the country.

"Unfortunately, what is happening is that on days like New Year's, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, or MG road, a large number of youngsters gather. And youngsters were almost like westerners. They tried to copy the westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing. So some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kind of things do happen," Parameshwara said.

NCW demanded that the Minister apologise to the women of the country for making such remarks.

"Such remarks from the Home Minister is unacceptable and regrettable. I want to ask this Minister are Indian men so pathetic and weak that when they see a woman in Western clothes on a day of revelry, they get out of control?,” she asked.

"When will the Indian men learn to respect women? The Minister should apologise to the women of the country and resign," Kumaramangalam added.

Samajawadi Party leader Abu Azmi too sparked a storm by making similar remarks on the incident. "In these modern times, the more women are naked, the more fashionable, modern and educated they are considered. And this is increasing in the country. This is a blot on our culture," Azmi told the media.

Reacting to police claims that there are no official complaints of molestation, the NCW chief said pictorial information is enough for them to take action.

"There is enough proof in terms of pictorial information. They can take action regardless of whether an FIR was lodged. If there were 1,500 policemen and still they could not prevent such incidents, well then it's a very sorry state of affairs and police do not deserve to be the police if they can't protect women," she said.

Kumaramangalam further informed the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has written to the DGP, City police Commissioner and Home Minister seeking a reply on what action has been taken immediately.