As anger grows, K’taka HM vows action in Bengaluru mass molestation case

Bengaluru: Faced with anger for his comments on the Bengaluru mass molestation incident which took place on New Year Eve, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday vowed to take necessary action in the case.

“Will take necessary action suo moto and also request anybody with information to come forth & report it to the police,” the Home Minister told the media.

Parameshwara came under a lot of criticism after suggesting that such incidents happen because youngsters these days try to ape westerners.

"Unfortunately, what is happening is that on days like New Year's, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, or MG road, a large number of youngsters gather. And youngsters were almost like westerners. They tried to copy the westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing. So some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kind of things do happen," Parameshwara had said on Monday.

A day after his comments, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued summons to him and SP leader Abu Azmi who made similar ‘objectionable’ remarks.

"We have sent summonses to both of them (Parameshwara and Azmi) for their statements," NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said.

"It does not matter whether Abu Azmi belongs to one particular party or another. To be brutally frank, there are men across parties who make these disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is the nation heading?" she said.

"I don't say all men are like that in the country, but a good 25 per cent of this country seems to be full of patriarchal men who have no respect for women," she added.

Taking strong exception to Parameshwara's remarks that youngsters' "western ways" were reason behind the incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru, Kumaramangalam had demanded that he apologise and resign from his post.