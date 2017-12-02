search on deccanchronicle.com
No security breach at Falaknuma Palace during Ivanka's visit: T'gana Police

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
The security breach was related to a few important details, not meant for public viewing, but telecast from the Taj Falaknuma Palace.
Ivanka Trump visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), and had dinner with the international delegates on the 101 dining table, one of the world's largest dining tables, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. (Photo: Twitter | @USAmbIndia)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has refuted reports of an alleged security breach, reported in the media, during United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka's visit to Hyderabad.

The above-mentioned security breach was related to a few important details, not meant for public viewing, but telecast from the Taj Falaknuma Palace during Ivanka's visit.

"The visuals from the video wall were shot by a few TV channels from the Command and Control Centre and were later telecast as part of disseminating information to public in normal course as a part of a usual practice," said Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy clarified.

He further said no live streaming of TV Footage and CCTV Footage from Command and Control Centre had taken place.

"Once noticed, the TV channels were advised to remove the content which they did immediately," DGP Reddy added.

He also said a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was being put in place on sharing the visuals from the Command and Control Centre so as to ensure that only permitted visuals were shared on a "need to share basis now onwards."

The clarification added, "It is made clear that no action shall be taken against any TV channels as being rumoured on the social media. In fact, the Telangana Police have exhibited immaculate professionalism and competence in providing the highest standards of safety and security to the GES/Metro Rail Launching, including all VVIP/VIP visits to the full satisfaction of all concerned."

Ivanka Trump visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), and had dinner with the international delegates on the 101 dining table, one of the world's largest dining tables, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

Tags: telangana police, security breach, ivanka trump's hyderabad visit, taj falaknuma palace
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




