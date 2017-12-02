search on deccanchronicle.com
No changes on deemed universities order: Supreme Court

The bench said “An institution of excellence can continue to remain an institute of excellence even without using the word ‘university’.”
New Delhi: In a huge setback to all the deemed universities (DUs) across the country, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to modify its November 3 order restraining the DUs from using the word ‘university’ while describing the institution.

In view of this order only those universities, which had been established by a Central, or a State law can be called a university and no institution, which has been recognised as a deemed university can use the word ‘university’.

Dismissing the applications for modification of the order, the bench refused to accept the argument that an institution of excellence, which is, conferred the DU status by the Central government on the recommendations of the University Grants Commission should be allowed to use the DU nomenclature. 

Tags: supreme court of india, university grants commission, deemed universities
