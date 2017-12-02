search on deccanchronicle.com
Cyclone Ockhi: TN govt says will seek central funds soon; Modi assures help

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2017, 11:13 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 11:15 am IST
The prime minister dialled Palanisamy and enquired about the damage caused by the cyclone
During conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured to immediately give the required assistance. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has said it will soon seek central funds for the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the southern parts of the state, with Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts being the worst hit.

This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister E Palanisamy during a telephone conversation between the two leaders Friday night, a state government release said.

"The prime minister assured to immediately give the required assistance," said the release issued Friday night.

Modi dialled Palanisamy and enquired about the damage caused by the cyclone, which also battered parts of Kerala, it said.

The chief minister apprised him of the various relief works going on in "full swing" in seven districts of the state and told Modi that Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli were the worst affected.

He listed out various steps being taken, besides deputing senior ministers and IAS officials to oversee the relief work, the release added.

Efforts were being undertaken on a "war footing" while power supply was being restored. The Coast Guard's help was being used to rescue 30 fishermen stranded in the sea even as 76 of them had been already rescued, Palanisamy said.

The state will send a report to the Centre seeking funds after carrying out a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone, which has crippled life in Kanyakumari district, he told the Prime Minister.

Cyclone Ockhi, which in Bengali means 'eye', had Friday intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and moved to the Arabian Sea.

The state government yesterday said that over 1,200 people affected by the cyclone in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have been lodged in relief camps.

Tags: cyclone ockhi, narendra modi, k palanisamy, central funds, cyclone damage
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


